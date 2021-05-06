Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,652 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

NYSE BERY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

