Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

