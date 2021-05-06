Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

