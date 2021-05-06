Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,864 shares of company stock worth $19,407,244 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

