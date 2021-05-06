Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

