Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 68,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,576. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

