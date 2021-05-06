Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Separately, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

