Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. 3M comprises about 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,336. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.