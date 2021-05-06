Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of CL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.32. 147,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

