Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $446,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.94 and a 200 day moving average of $313.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $343.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

