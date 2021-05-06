Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $136.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.