Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $244,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 500.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $242,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $180,110.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,511 shares in the company, valued at $38,671,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,570 shares of company stock worth $3,348,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

