Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.80 and a 1-year high of $333.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

