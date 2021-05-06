Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

