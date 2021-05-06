Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PENN opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $142.00.
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PENN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
