Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $237.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

