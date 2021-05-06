Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.