Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.57

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.57 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17.04 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,689,634 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £339.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.57.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.