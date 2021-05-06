PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.80

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

