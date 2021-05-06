Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.23.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,222. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.