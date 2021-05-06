Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,222. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

