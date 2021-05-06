Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) versus The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Financial Analysis

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 5 10 0 2.67

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.06%. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $49.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82% The Bank of New York Mellon 23.09% 9.89% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 7.84 $159.72 million $2.60 17.87 The Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 2.17 $4.44 billion $4.02 12.80

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio include commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 65 full-service depository branches located in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Investment Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.