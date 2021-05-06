P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.25

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 11223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services.

