Oxen 1-Day Volume Tops $245,549.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $103.68 million and approximately $245,549.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.64 or 0.06107102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.90 or 0.02392394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.44 or 0.00611201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00159973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00731092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.98 or 0.00727909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00504219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,066,080 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

