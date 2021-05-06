Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,420 shares of company stock worth $3,229,250. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 40,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

