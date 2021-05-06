Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OC. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.24.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

