Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.24.
NYSE:OC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
