Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.24.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

