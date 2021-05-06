Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Outset Medical stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,491.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

