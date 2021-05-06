Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $78.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

