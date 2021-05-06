OST (OST) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $30.12 million and $1.18 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00831273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.41 or 0.09146178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.