OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at B. Riley

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 76,426.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

