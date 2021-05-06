Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.34

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 10120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $329,682,000.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.