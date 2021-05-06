Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 600,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

