Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,029. The firm has a market cap of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 812,594 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

