Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 11,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $650.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.09.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 812,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

