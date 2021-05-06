ORAO Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00268547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.16 or 0.01150755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00744320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,697.63 or 0.99738554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

