Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0041

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $578,238.02 and approximately $15.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.68 or 0.00821093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00101270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.19 or 0.09380957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

