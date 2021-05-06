Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

