Oppenheimer Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.