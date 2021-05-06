Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of GMED opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

