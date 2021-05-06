Opium Price Tops $5.79 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $103.57 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $5.79 or 0.00010095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00279250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.17 or 0.01140601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00742321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.77 or 0.99738409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

