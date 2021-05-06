Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Open Lending by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Open Lending by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

