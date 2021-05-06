OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.63.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,747 shares of company stock worth $9,602,286 in the last quarter.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.