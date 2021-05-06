OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,747 shares of company stock worth $9,602,286 in the last quarter.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
