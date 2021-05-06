ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

