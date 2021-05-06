Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 1339306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.