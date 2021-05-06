Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.14 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Omni has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $693,529.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $9.14 or 0.00016182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.00608717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,204 coins and its circulating supply is 562,888 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

