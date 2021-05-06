Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Equitable by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,576 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Equitable by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

EQH opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

