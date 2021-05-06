Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 75.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

