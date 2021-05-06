Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.