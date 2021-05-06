Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,569,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

NYSE:ST traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 840,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,214. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.