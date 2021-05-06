Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 315 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in BHP Group by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. BHP Group has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.